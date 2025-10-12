Week 7 of the 2025 college football season was, largely, disastrous for top-25 teams on the road against unranked opponents. Few programs felt that pain more than Michigan, which dropped to 4-2 on the season in its 31-17 loss at USC.

The Wolverines also dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season, as they are now 1-2 against Power Four conference opponents with a record above .500. Sherrone Moore is also just 11-7 in his 18 games as Michigan's coach.

As a result of Saturday's clash between Michigan and USC, the Trojans climbed back into the AP poll at No. 20. This is their second time in the top 25 this season, as they spent one week ranked before their Sept. 27 loss to Illinois. USC coach Lincoln Riley hopes it sticks this time around. The Big Ten fallout continued with Indiana jumping all the way up to No. 3 by beating Oregon. And the Hoosiers landed multiple first-place votes, too.

A pair of Big 12 teams in Arizona State and Iowa State also plummeted out of the rankings after their respective road losses to unranked programs. Though Oklahoma wasn't a true road team in its Red River showdown against Texas, the Sooners also fell prey to a Longhorn team that previously sat outside the top 25.

Texas climbed all the way back to No. 21 after beating its top rival for the third time in the last four seasons.

Below is the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 8. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Week 8 AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Illinois (113), Michigan (73), Washington (36), UNLV (30), Navy (11), Mississippi State (8), Tulane (2), San Diego State (2)