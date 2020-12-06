Iowa State didn't need to beat West Virginia to make it into the Big 12 Championship Game, but clubbing the Mountaineers 42-6 didn't hurt. As such, voters in the latest Associated Press Top 25 made sure to give the Cyclones top-10 treatment heading into Week 15 as Iowa State cracked the top 10 on Sunday, moving up two spots after the Saturday win.

Followed right behind the Cyclones is Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers come in at No. 11 after upsetting BYU at home 22-17. Meanwhile, the Cougars dropped six spots from No. 8 to No. 14 after their first loss of the season.

As with the Coaches Poll, four teams fell out of the top 25 after Week 14 losses: Marshall, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Washington. Replacing them are No. 20 North Carolina, No. 21 Colorado, No. 23 Texas and No. 24 Buffalo. Wisconsin, which lost to Indiana 14-6, dropped seven spots to round out the top 25.

Here's how the entire AP Top 25 poll looks heading into Week 15. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. Alabama (62)

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Indiana

9. Miami (FL)

10. Iowa State

11. Coastal Carolina

12. Georgia

13. Oklahoma

14. BYU

15. Northwestern

16. USC

17. Louisiana

18. Tulsa

19. Iowa

20. North Carolina

21. Colorado

22. Liberty

23. Texas

24. Buffalo

25. Wisconsin

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1