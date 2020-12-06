Iowa State didn't need to beat West Virginia to make it into the Big 12 Championship Game, but clubbing the Mountaineers 42-6 didn't hurt. As such, voters in the latest Associated Press Top 25 made sure to give the Cyclones top-10 treatment heading into Week 15 as Iowa State cracked the top 10 on Sunday, moving up two spots after the Saturday win.
Followed right behind the Cyclones is Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers come in at No. 11 after upsetting BYU at home 22-17. Meanwhile, the Cougars dropped six spots from No. 8 to No. 14 after their first loss of the season.
As with the Coaches Poll, four teams fell out of the top 25 after Week 14 losses: Marshall, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Washington. Replacing them are No. 20 North Carolina, No. 21 Colorado, No. 23 Texas and No. 24 Buffalo. Wisconsin, which lost to Indiana 14-6, dropped seven spots to round out the top 25.
Here's how the entire AP Top 25 poll looks heading into Week 15. First-place votes are in parenthesis.
1. Alabama (62)
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Indiana
9. Miami (FL)
10. Iowa State
11. Coastal Carolina
12. Georgia
13. Oklahoma
14. BYU
15. Northwestern
16. USC
17. Louisiana
18. Tulsa
19. Iowa
20. North Carolina
21. Colorado
22. Liberty
23. Texas
24. Buffalo
25. Wisconsin
Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 98, Marshall 66, San Jose State 66, Oklahoma State 33, UCF 11, Boise State 10, Washington 10, Auburn 9, Missouri 8, Nevada 5, Army 2, UCLA 1, TCU 1