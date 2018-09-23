AP Top 25 poll: Kentucky rejoins college football rankings for the first time since 2007

The Wildcats enter the AP Top 25 college football rankings after beating Mississippi State

Kentucky is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007, checking in at No. 17 after knocking off a previously-ranked No. 15 Mississippi State team at home to improve to 4-0. The Wildcats broke into the rankings one spot ahead of Texas, which also made a big move up to No. 18 after beating TCU. Mississippi State held on in the top 25, down nine spots to No. 23, but TCU was not as fortunate, falling all the way out of the rankings. 

There were several new arrivals at the back end of the rankings with No. 22 Duke, No. 24 Cal and No. 25 Texas Tech all making appearances. 

Let's take a look at where the new AP Top 25 stands through the first four weeks of the 2018 season.

  1. Alabama (60 first-place votes) 
  2. Georgia 
  3. Clemson (1)
  4. Ohio State 
  5. LSU 
  6. Oklahoma 
  7. Stanford 
  8. Notre Dame 
  9. PennState 
  10. Auburn
  11. Washington 
  12. West Virginia 
  13. UCF 
  14. Michigan 
  15. Wisconsin 
  16. Miami 
  17. Kentucky 
  18. Texas 
  19. Oregon 
  20. BYU
  21. Michigan State
  22. Duke 
  23. Mississippi State 
  24. Cal 
  25. Texas Tech 

Others receiving votes: Colorado, Boise State, Virginia Tech, South Florida, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, NC State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, NC State, Syracuse, TCU, North Texas, Cincinnati, Utah, Ole Miss, Missouri, Buffalo, Maryland, San Diego State, Arizona State  

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

