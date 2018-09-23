AP Top 25 poll: Kentucky rejoins college football rankings for the first time since 2007
The Wildcats enter the AP Top 25 college football rankings after beating Mississippi State
Kentucky is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007, checking in at No. 17 after knocking off a previously-ranked No. 15 Mississippi State team at home to improve to 4-0. The Wildcats broke into the rankings one spot ahead of Texas, which also made a big move up to No. 18 after beating TCU. Mississippi State held on in the top 25, down nine spots to No. 23, but TCU was not as fortunate, falling all the way out of the rankings.
There were several new arrivals at the back end of the rankings with No. 22 Duke, No. 24 Cal and No. 25 Texas Tech all making appearances.
Let's take a look at where the new AP Top 25 stands through the first four weeks of the 2018 season.
- Alabama (60 first-place votes)
- Georgia
- Clemson (1)
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Stanford
- Notre Dame
- PennState
- Auburn
- Washington
- West Virginia
- UCF
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- Kentucky
- Texas
- Oregon
- BYU
- Michigan State
- Duke
- Mississippi State
- Cal
- Texas Tech
Others receiving votes: Colorado, Boise State, Virginia Tech, South Florida, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, NC State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, NC State, Syracuse, TCU, North Texas, Cincinnati, Utah, Ole Miss, Missouri, Buffalo, Maryland, San Diego State, Arizona State
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coaches Poll: Texas, Kentucky, Duke in
This new slate of college football rankings has both Kentucky and Texas in the top 25
-
Virginia Tech sacks leader dismissed
The Monarchs shocked the Hokies on Saturday, and Trevon Hill appeared to act out afterward
-
Bowl projections: Notre Dame steps in
There was a shakeup in Jerry Palm's New Year's Six projections this week thanks to a few major...
-
Week 4: Washington holds, LSU pulls away
Ohio State also welcomed back Urban Meyer with a blowout victory
-
CFB Week 4 winners and losers
Ranking the best upsets from Week 4 plus dissecting Oregon's blown lead against Stanford
-
Stanford stuns Oregon in OT
Four quarters weren't enough in this critical Pac-12 North battle