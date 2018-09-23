AP Top 25 poll: Kentucky rejoins college football rankings for the first time since 2007

Kentucky is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007, checking in at No. 17 after knocking off a previously-ranked No. 15 Mississippi State team at home to improve to 4-0. The Wildcats broke into the rankings one spot ahead of Texas, which also made a big move up to No. 18 after beating TCU. Mississippi State held on in the top 25, down nine spots to No. 23, but TCU was not as fortunate, falling all the way out of the rankings.

There were several new arrivals at the back end of the rankings with No. 22 Duke, No. 24 Cal and No. 25 Texas Tech all making appearances.

Let's take a look at where the new AP Top 25 stands through the first four weeks of the 2018 season.

Others receiving votes: Colorado, Boise State, Virginia Tech, South Florida, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, NC State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, NC State, Syracuse, TCU, North Texas, Cincinnati, Utah, Ole Miss, Missouri, Buffalo, Maryland, San Diego State, Arizona State