AP Top 25 poll: LSU becomes third SEC team in top four of college football rankings

LSU moved from No. 6 to No. 4 following its win over Texas

The new AP Top 25 poll is out following Week 2 action, and the big news is that LSU has moved into the top five after beating Texas 45-38 in a thrilling affair in Austin on Saturday night. With LSU jumping Oklahoma to take the No. 4 spot, the SEC now has three of the top four teams in the country, as the Tigers join No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.

Clemson remains at No. 1 after a 24-10 win over Texas A&M, which fell from No. 12 to No. 16 following the loss to the reigning champions.

There are three new teams in the rankings this week with Maryland checking in at No. 21, USC at No. 24 and Virginia at No. 25. They replace Syracuse, Stanford, Iowa State and Nebraska (Iowa State and Nebraska tied at No. 25 last week).

Here are the rankings in their entirety.

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. LSU
  5. Oklahoma 
  6. Ohio State 
  7. Notre Dame 
  8. Auburn 
  9. Florida 
  10. Michigan
  11. Utah
  12. Texas
  13. Penn State 
  14. Wisconsin 
  15. Oregon 
  16. Texas A&M 
  17. UCF 
  18. Michigan State 
  19. Iowa
  20. Washington State
  21. Maryland
  22. Boise State 
  23. Washington 
  24. USC 
  25. Virginia

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 96, California 95, Mississippi State 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma State 20, Memphis 12, Arizona State 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian State 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1

