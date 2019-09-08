AP Top 25 poll: LSU becomes third SEC team in top four of college football rankings
LSU moved from No. 6 to No. 4 following its win over Texas
The new AP Top 25 poll is out following Week 2 action, and the big news is that LSU has moved into the top five after beating Texas 45-38 in a thrilling affair in Austin on Saturday night. With LSU jumping Oklahoma to take the No. 4 spot, the SEC now has three of the top four teams in the country, as the Tigers join No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.
Clemson remains at No. 1 after a 24-10 win over Texas A&M, which fell from No. 12 to No. 16 following the loss to the reigning champions.
There are three new teams in the rankings this week with Maryland checking in at No. 21, USC at No. 24 and Virginia at No. 25. They replace Syracuse, Stanford, Iowa State and Nebraska (Iowa State and Nebraska tied at No. 25 last week).
Here are the rankings in their entirety.
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Florida
- Michigan
- Utah
- Texas
- Penn State
- Wisconsin
- Oregon
- Texas A&M
- UCF
- Michigan State
- Iowa
- Washington State
- Maryland
- Boise State
- Washington
- USC
- Virginia
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 96, California 95, Mississippi State 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma State 20, Memphis 12, Arizona State 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian State 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1
