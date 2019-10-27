AP Top 25 poll: LSU edges Alabama, Ohio State as new No. 1 in college football rankings

The Nov. 9 game between Alabama and LSU will, barring any change in the next week, indeed be a battle between No. 1 and No. 2 -- just not in the order anyone initially expected. Following a 23-20 win over Auburn on Saturday, LSU is the new No. 1 team according to the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers barely edged the Crimson Tide by two points (1,476 to 1,474) to claim the top spot. Furthermore, No. 3 Ohio State is only eight points away from LSU as voters clearly see those three teams as the best in college football. Alabama and LSU have an open week ahead of their Nov. 9 showdown in Tuscaloosa. Barring an extreme change of direction, they'll stay in the top two spots for the next week.

Clemson and Penn State round out the top five while Oregon jumps up to No. 7 after barely beating Washington State on Saturday night. Oklahoma falls from No. 5 to No. 10 after its loss to Kansas State. Speaking of the Wildcats, they're No. 22 and one of three new teams to be ranked this week along with No. 24 Memphis and No. 25 San Diego State. The biggest faller was Texas, which fell out of the standings entirely after losing to TCU.

Here's how the entire AP Top 25 poll looks:

1. LSU

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Penn State

6. Florida

7. Oregon

8. Georgia

9. Utah

10. Oklahoma

11. Auburn

12. Baylor

13. Minnesota

14. Michigan

15. SMU

16. Notre Dame

17. Cincinnati

18. Wisconsin

19. Iowa

20. Appalachian State

21. Boise State

22. Kansas State

23. Wake Forest

24. Memphis

25. San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, USC 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma State 1, Iowa State 1