AP Top 25 poll: LSU holds firm at No. 1 over Ohio State in latest college football rankings

LSU, Ohio State and Clemson will enter the final week of the regular season all with an argument to be the No. 1 team in the country. The AP Top 25 voters are not all on the same page with their answer to "Who's No. 1?" but LSU once again received a majority of the first-place votes and holds the top spot in the media's college football rankings.

Ohio State may have won over a few more believers after its best win of the season, overcoming turnovers to hold off Penn State at home. The Buckeyes were lacking for another ranked win to pair with Cincinnati and the Nittany Lions, who fell three spots to No. 12 after the loss, adding some beef to the No. 1 resume. Clemson remains at its previous position of No. 3 after spending Week 13 idle in preparation for its regular season finale against South Carolina.

The most significant moves inside the top 10 came from the Pac-12, where Utah moved up to No. 6 and Oregon fell eight spots to No. 14. Further down in the rankings, we see the voters flip-flop Memphis ahead of Cincinnati and the return of both Navy and USC to the top 25.

Check out the full AP Top 25 below:

Dropped out: No. 21 SMU, No. 24 Texas A&M

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 1