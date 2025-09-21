Three of the top five teams in the country were off this week, including Ohio State and Penn State, but there was still plenty of action around the world of college football. Following Miami's 26-7 win over the Florida Gators, the Hurricanes jumped both LSU and the Nittany Lions to claim the No. 2 spot in the country.

One of the biggest surprises from Week 4 was No. 19 Indiana upsetting No. 9 Illinois, 63-10! According to CBS Sports Research, the 53-point victory was the largest ever by a non-top-10 team against a AP Top-10 team. The Hoosiers rose to No. 11 while the Illini took a massive fall all the way to No. 23. We also saw No. 17 Texas Tech travel to Utah and hand the No. 16 Utes a 34-10 loss. The Red Raiders moved up to No. 12 while Utah fell out of the top 25 completely.

A couple of top 25 teams had some close calls as well, as Oklahoma defeated Auburn, 24-17. Jackson Arnold had a chance to lead a game-winning drive against his former team, but was instead sacked for a safety. No. 21 Michigan escaped Nebraska with a 30-27 victory, and No. 23 Missouri scored 11 unanswered in the fourth quarter to defeat LaNorris Sellers' Gamecocks.

Below is the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 5. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Week 5 AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Auburn 122, Mississippi St. 102, South Florida 77, Utah 45, Arizona St. 30, Memphis 23, Louisville 23, Maryland 6, UNLV 3, UCF 3, North Texas 2.