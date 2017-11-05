AP Top 25 poll: Notre Dame climbs up to No. 3 ahead of big game vs. Miami

Wisconsin was a curious selection at No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, to say the least. The new AP Top 25, however, has a more reasonable selection for the third spot behind Alabama and Georgia: Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish climbed two spots after handling Wake Forest in Week 10. Over the past few weeks, Notre Dame has played as well as any team in the country and is stacking up an impressive resume for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee to examine. There's no rest for Notre Dame, however, as it must travel to No. 7 Miami (FL) for a huge game with playoff implications.

Two new teams, Washington and Auburn, entered the top 10 while Ohio State and Penn State fell to No. 11 and No. 16, respectively, following upset losses. Additionally, four new teams entered the AP Top 25 on Sunday: No. 21 Michigan, No. 22 South Florida, No. 23 West Virginia and No. 25 Iowa. Iowa State fell 10 spots from No. 14 to No. 24 after a 20-16 loss to the Mountaineers. Still, this marks the first time since 2002 that the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are ranked together in this poll.

Here's the entire updated AP Top 25:

Others receiving votes: LSU 142, NC State 101, Toledo 31, Stanford 22, Boise St. 14, Arizona 14, Northwestern 6, Army 2, San Diego St. 1