AP Top 25 poll: Notre Dame enters top five, Florida makes a huge leap in college football rankings

Florida and Texas are moving up the college football rankings with some serious momentum after rivalry wins in Week 6. In the AP Top 25, the Gators were one of the biggest movers after beating LSU, surging up eight spots to 14. That was only bested by the Longhorns, who jumped 10 spots to No. 9 after beating Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

Alabama remains the No. 1 team in the country, followed by Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson. Notre Dame jumped into the top five thanks to LSU's loss, and Penn State now enters the top 10 thanks to spots opened up by Auburn and Oklahoma's losses.

Other notable movements include Auburn dropping 13 spots to No. 21 and the AAC combo of USF and Cincinnati making their 2018 poll debuts as they head into Week 7 with undefeated records.

Here's the full AP Top 25 poll, via the Associated Press:

Alabama (59 first-place votes)

Georgia

Ohio State (1)

Clemson (1)

Notre Dame

West Virginia

Washington

Penn State

Texas

UCF

Oklahoma

Michigan

LSU

Florida

Wisconsin

Miami

Oregon

Kentucky

Colorado

NC State

Auburn

Texas A&M

USF

Mississippi State

Cincinnati



Others receiving votes: Iowa 87, Stanford 59, Washington St. 46, San Diego St. 24, TCU 20, Appalachian St. 11, Utah 9, Utah 5, South Carolina 2, Hawaii 1.