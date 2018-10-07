AP Top 25 poll: Notre Dame enters top five, Florida makes a huge leap in college football rankings
The Gators were the biggest mover after beating LSU in Week 6
Florida and Texas are moving up the college football rankings with some serious momentum after rivalry wins in Week 6. In the AP Top 25, the Gators were one of the biggest movers after beating LSU, surging up eight spots to 14. That was only bested by the Longhorns, who jumped 10 spots to No. 9 after beating Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.
Alabama remains the No. 1 team in the country, followed by Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson. Notre Dame jumped into the top five thanks to LSU's loss, and Penn State now enters the top 10 thanks to spots opened up by Auburn and Oklahoma's losses.
Other notable movements include Auburn dropping 13 spots to No. 21 and the AAC combo of USF and Cincinnati making their 2018 poll debuts as they head into Week 7 with undefeated records.
Here's the full AP Top 25 poll, via the Associated Press:
- Alabama (59 first-place votes)
- Georgia
- Ohio State (1)
- Clemson (1)
- Notre Dame
- West Virginia
- Washington
- Penn State
- Texas
- UCF
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- LSU
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Miami
- Oregon
- Kentucky
- Colorado
- NC State
- Auburn
- Texas A&M
- USF
- Mississippi State
- Cincinnati
Others receiving votes: Iowa 87, Stanford 59, Washington St. 46, San Diego St. 24, TCU 20, Appalachian St. 11, Utah 9, Utah 5, South Carolina 2, Hawaii 1.
