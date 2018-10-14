AP Top 25 poll: Notre Dame in top four, LSU enters top five in latest college football rankings

Notre Dame and LSU had very different games in Week 7. The Fighting Irish needed a second-half rally to survive and advance over Pitt while LSU beat the doors off of Georgia in a SEC showdown. Either way, those two teams have rounded out the new top five in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Irish climbed one spot to No. 4 as they look to remain unbeaten and in the College Football Playoff hunt. LSU jumped eight spots, the most of any ranked team, all the way up to No. 5. The Tigers were previously No. 5 prior to their road loss at Florida in Week 6. Speaking of Georgia, the Bulldogs fell six spots to No. 8 and were leaped by Michigan and Texas, two teams that also made top-10 appearances in the newest coaches poll.

Ohio State and Clemson remain in the top four while Oklahoma and UCF round out the top 10. The teams with the biggest drops were a trio of former top-10 teams: West Virginia (-7), Washington (-8) and Penn State (-10), all of whom suffered losses on Saturday. Three new teams entered the top 25 on Sunday: Iowa, Michigan State and Washington State.

Here's how the entire poll looks:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Notre Dame LSU Michigan Texas Georgia Oklahoma UCF Florida Oregon West Virginia Kentucky Washington NC State Texas A&M Penn State Iowa Cincinnati South Florida Mississippi State Wisconsin Michigan State Washington State

Others receiving votes: Stanford 71, San Diego St. 53, Southern Cal 53, Appalachian St. 51, Colorado 49, Utah St. 38, Miami 38, Utah 33, Duke 17, Texas Tech 8, Fresno St. 7, Houston 3, Maryland 2, Virginia 2.