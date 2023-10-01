The top 10 teams in this week's AP Top 25 poll look a little bit different. Though most teams within that window were able to take care of business, Utah dropped a road game against Oregon State and Notre Dame held off an upset bid from Duke, allowing the Irish to leapfrog the Utes for the 10th spot.
Notre Dame entered Week 5 ranked No. 11 after a loss to Ohio State. The Irish got all they could handle from the Blue Devils, though running back Audric Estime sealed a come-from-behind win by rushing for a 30-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left on the clock. Notre Dame's defense held the 21-14 lead, forcing a turnover to completely shut the door.
Utah finally got overwhelmed by a rash of injuries on the offensive side of the ball and scored just seven points in a 14-point loss to Oregon State. The Beavers benefitted big-time from the win, jumping four spots all the way up to No. 15. The Utes landed at 18th.
That wasn't the only notable movement in the Pac-12, though. After a blowout win against Stanford, Oregon moved past undefeated USC for the No. 8 spot, making the Ducks the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team in the poll.
Here is a full look at the AP Top 25 after Week 4, with first-place votes listed in parentheses.
AP Top 25 poll
- Georgia (35)
- Michigan (12)
- Texas (10)
- Ohio State (1)
- Florida State (4)
- Penn State
- Washington
- Oregon
- USC
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Washington State
- North Carolina
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Utah
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Fresno State
- Louisville
Others receiving votes: Maryland 81; Kansas State 44; Texas A&M 31; UCLA 19; Tulane 8; Air Force 7; Wisconsin 6; Clemson 5; West Virginia 5; Kansas 3; James Madison 3; Colorado 1