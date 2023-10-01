The top 10 teams in this week's AP Top 25 poll look a little bit different. Though most teams within that window were able to take care of business, Utah dropped a road game against Oregon State and Notre Dame held off an upset bid from Duke, allowing the Irish to leapfrog the Utes for the 10th spot.

Notre Dame entered Week 5 ranked No. 11 after a loss to Ohio State. The Irish got all they could handle from the Blue Devils, though running back Audric Estime sealed a come-from-behind win by rushing for a 30-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left on the clock. Notre Dame's defense held the 21-14 lead, forcing a turnover to completely shut the door.

Utah finally got overwhelmed by a rash of injuries on the offensive side of the ball and scored just seven points in a 14-point loss to Oregon State. The Beavers benefitted big-time from the win, jumping four spots all the way up to No. 15. The Utes landed at 18th.

That wasn't the only notable movement in the Pac-12, though. After a blowout win against Stanford, Oregon moved past undefeated USC for the No. 8 spot, making the Ducks the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team in the poll.

Here is a full look at the AP Top 25 after Week 4, with first-place votes listed in parentheses.

AP Top 25 poll