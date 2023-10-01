NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
USATSI

The top 10 teams in this week's AP Top 25 poll look a little bit different. Though most teams within that window were able to take care of business, Utah dropped a road game against Oregon State and Notre Dame held off an upset bid from Duke, allowing the Irish to leapfrog the Utes for the 10th spot.

Notre Dame entered Week 5 ranked No. 11 after a loss to Ohio State. The Irish got all they could handle from the Blue Devils, though running back Audric Estime sealed a come-from-behind win by rushing for a 30-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left on the clock. Notre Dame's defense held the 21-14 lead, forcing a turnover to completely shut the door. 

Utah finally got overwhelmed by a rash of injuries on the offensive side of the ball and scored just seven points in a 14-point loss to Oregon State. The Beavers benefitted big-time from the win, jumping four spots all the way up to No. 15. The Utes landed at 18th. 

That wasn't the only notable movement in the Pac-12, though. After a blowout win against Stanford, Oregon moved past undefeated USC for the No. 8 spot, making the Ducks the second-highest ranked Pac-12 team in the poll.

Here is a full look at the AP Top 25 after Week 4, with first-place votes listed in parentheses. 

AP Top 25 poll

  1. Georgia (35)
  2. Michigan (12)
  3. Texas (10)
  4. Ohio State (1)
  5. Florida State (4)
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Alabama
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Washington State
  14. North Carolina
  15. Oregon State
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Miami
  18. Utah
  19. Duke
  20. Kentucky
  21. Missouri
  22. Tennessee
  23. LSU
  24. Fresno State
  25. Louisville
    Others receiving votes: Maryland 81; Kansas State 44; Texas A&M 31; UCLA 19; Tulane 8; Air Force 7; Wisconsin 6; Clemson 5; West Virginia 5; Kansas 3; James Madison 3; Colorado 1