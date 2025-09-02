Ohio State is back on top. Following the Buckeyes' seismic win against Texas in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, the reigning national champions returned to the No. 1 spot in this week's AP Top 25 poll.

Ohio State leapfrogged rival Penn State, who still jumped one spot from No. 3 to No. 2, to sit atop the national college football standings once more. The Buckeyes finished the 2024 season ranked No. 1 after downing Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Texas' historic stay at the top spot -- the Longhorns were ranked No. 1 in the preseason for the first time in program history -- was brief. Steve Sarkisian's squad will have some work to do if it wants to reach that height again, as Texas slipped all the way to No. 7.

Elsewhere in the top 10, LSU moved six spots up to No. 3. The Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak in season openers by beating Clemson Sunday night.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney calls out Cade Klubnik, says biggest problem vs. LSU was 'best player didn't play well' Jordan Dajani

It's not all good news for some of college football's most iconic brands. Alabama plummeted all the way out of the top 20 thanks to its stunning upset at the hands of previously unranked Florida State, resulting in its lowest AP poll ranking in 17 years. The Seminoles were awarded the No. 14 spot for their victory.

Below is the full AP Poll top 25 ahead of Week 2 of the 2025 season with the number of first-place votes in parentheses.

Others receiving votes: BYU (102(, Auburn (94), Georgia Tech (67), Southern Cal (64), Louisville (59), TCU (49), Missouri (42), South Florida (25), Tulane (18), Nebraska (13), Kansas State (7), James Madison (4), Liberty (4), UNLV (4), Duke (4), Navy (2), Pittsburgh (2), Baylor (2), Virginia (2), Memphis (2).