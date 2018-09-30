AP Top 25 poll: Ohio State jumps Clemson, Notre Dame passes OU in college football rankings
The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish were two big winners in the college football rankings after Week 5
Ohio State and Notre Dame emerged from Week 5 as two of college football's biggest winners. The Buckeyes went on the road to come from behind (twice) against Penn State, 27-26. The Fighting Irish had a convincing 38-17 victory over Stanford. As such, those two are also two big winners in the latest Associated Press Top 25.
Ohio State jumped Clemson to claim the No. 3 spot behind Alabama and Georgia. The Buckeyes also have one first-place vote. Notre Dame, meanwhile, bumped Oklahoma to sit just outside the top five. Like the Coaches Poll, West Virginia makes a top-10 appearance, while Penn State falls just outside the top 10.
Another big riser is Kentucky, which is up four spots to No. 13 after handling South Carolina 24-10. The team with the biggest drop is Stanford, which falls seven spots to No. 14. Five new teams -- Colorado, Florida, NC State, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State -- appear or reappear in the top 25.
Here's the rest of the poll in its entirety ...
- Alabama (58)
- Georgia
- Ohio State (1)
- Clemson (1)
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- West Virginia
- Washington
- Penn State
- UCF
- Kentucky
- Stanford
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Miami (FL)
- Oregon
- Texas
- Michigan State
- Colorado
- Florida
- NC State
- Virginia Tech
- Oklahoma State
Others receiving votes: Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1
