After finishing as the last team standing in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, Ohio State rightfully ended as the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 of the 2024 season after defeating Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship on Monday night.
The last time the Buckeyes finished at the top of the polls was after the conclusion of the 2014 campaign when the program won the CFP title in the first year of the four-team format. Ohio State started the season ranked No. 2 in the poll behind Georgia.
Notre Dame jumped Georgia to finish the season No. 2 in the final poll. This is Notre Dame's highest poll finish since ending the 2012 season at No. 4 after losing to Alabama in the national title game.
Oregon spent the majority of the second half of the season as the top-ranked team in the poll and finished No. 3. The Ducks ended their season with a 13-1 mark with the lone loss coming against the eventual national champions in the Rose Bowl.
Boise State (No. 8) finished as the highest-ranked team outside the Power Four. The Broncos earned their first bid to the CFP this season and finished 12-2 with a win over UNLV in the Mountain West title game.
AP Top 25 poll
1. Ohio State (56)
2. Notre Dame
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Georgia
7. Arizona State
8. Boise State
9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. Ole Miss
12. SMU
13. BYU
14. Clemson
15. Iowa State
16. Illinois
17. Alabama
18. Miami
19. South Carolina
20. Syracuse
21. Army
22. Missouri
23. UNLV
24. Memphis
25. Colorado
Others receiving votes:
Navy 55, LSU 39, Louisville 38, Michigan 36, Kansas St. 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1.