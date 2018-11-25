AP Top 25 poll: Ohio State up to No. 6 following win over Michigan in college football rankings

As one would expect, Ohio State was among the biggest winners in the newest Associated Press Top 25 following its 62-39 victory over Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes jumped four spots up to No. 6 after playing their best game of the season. With the College Football Playoff Rankings show set for Tuesday, the upcoming week will undoubtedly focus on whether Oklahoma or Ohio State could grab the No. 4 spot on Selection Sunday. Ohio State will play No. 21 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday.

Michigan, meanwhile, dropped four spots to No. 8, allowing Georgia to move up to No. 4 and Oklahoma rounds out the top five. LSU and Washington State, two teams tied at No. 12, both fell out of the top 10 following Week 13 losses. The Cougars fell to Washington in the Apple Cup while LSU couldn't outlast Texas A&M in a wild seven-overtime game. Washington, one of Week 13's biggest risers, climbed back into the top 10.

The entire AP poll can be seen below with first-place votes in parenthesis ...

1. Alabama (61)

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. UCF

8. Michigan

9. Texas

10. Washington

11. Florida

12. Washington State

12. LSU

14. Penn State

15. West Virginia

16. Kentucky

17. Utah

18. Syracuse

19. Boise State

20. Mississippi State

21. Northwestern

22. Texas A&M

23. Army

24. Iowa State

25. Fresno State

Others receiving votes: Utah State 92, Missouri 88, NC State 39, Cincinnati 33, Stanford 10, Iowa 4, Appalachian State 1, Buffalo 1, Oregon 1.