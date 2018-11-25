AP Top 25 poll: Ohio State up to No. 6 following win over Michigan in college football rankings
The Buckeyes are still in the playoff hunt with one more game to go
As one would expect, Ohio State was among the biggest winners in the newest Associated Press Top 25 following its 62-39 victory over Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes jumped four spots up to No. 6 after playing their best game of the season. With the College Football Playoff Rankings show set for Tuesday, the upcoming week will undoubtedly focus on whether Oklahoma or Ohio State could grab the No. 4 spot on Selection Sunday. Ohio State will play No. 21 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday.
Michigan, meanwhile, dropped four spots to No. 8, allowing Georgia to move up to No. 4 and Oklahoma rounds out the top five. LSU and Washington State, two teams tied at No. 12, both fell out of the top 10 following Week 13 losses. The Cougars fell to Washington in the Apple Cup while LSU couldn't outlast Texas A&M in a wild seven-overtime game. Washington, one of Week 13's biggest risers, climbed back into the top 10.
The entire AP poll can be seen below with first-place votes in parenthesis ...
1. Alabama (61)
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. UCF
8. Michigan
9. Texas
10. Washington
11. Florida
12. Washington State
12. LSU
14. Penn State
15. West Virginia
16. Kentucky
17. Utah
18. Syracuse
19. Boise State
20. Mississippi State
21. Northwestern
22. Texas A&M
23. Army
24. Iowa State
25. Fresno State
Others receiving votes: Utah State 92, Missouri 88, NC State 39, Cincinnati 33, Stanford 10, Iowa 4, Appalachian State 1, Buffalo 1, Oregon 1.
