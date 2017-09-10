AP Top 25 poll: Oklahoma jumps to No. 2, Oklahoma State enters top 10
The Buckeyes fell six spots, the most of any currently ranked team, after losing to Oklahoma
The newest Associated Press Top 25 poll was released and results from Saturday's action were evident. Following the trend set by the USA Today Coaches Poll, Ohio State Buckeyes fell six spots, from No. 2 to No. 8, following its loss to Oklahoma Sooners in Week 2. The Sooners picked up two first-place votes and jumped to No. 2 while Alabama Crimson Tide remained an overwhelming No. 1 with 58 first-place votes. No. 3 Clemson Tigers also received a first-place vote while Southern California Trojans and Penn State Nittany Lions rounded out the top five. Oklahoma State Cowboys entered the top 10 after starting 2-0 with wins over Tulsa Golden Hurricane and South Alabama Jaguars .
Stanford Cardinal was another team that slipped. The Cardinal fell from No. 14 to No. 19 after losing to USC while the Trojans' cross-town rival UCLA Bruins entered the top 25 for the first time this year.
Here's how the rest of the AP Top 25 poll looks ...
AP Top 25, Week 3
1. Alabama (58)
2. Oklahoma (2)
3. Clemson (1)
4. USC
5. Penn State
6. Washington Huskies
7. Michigan
8. Ohio State
9. Oklahoma State
10. Wisconsin Badgers
11. Florida Gators State
12. LSU Tigers
13. Georgia Bulldogs
14. Louisville Cardinals
15. Auburn Tigers
16. Virginia Tech Hokies
17. Miami (FL)
18. Kansas State Wildcats
19. Stanford
20. TCU Horned Frogs
21. Washington State Cougars
22. South Florida
23. Tennessee Volunteers
24. Florida
25. UCLA
Other receiving votes: Utah Utes 101, South Carolina Gamecocks 72, Colorado Buffaloes 66, West Virginia Mountaineers 63, Oregon Ducks 61, Maryland Terrapins 42, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston Cougars 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech Red Raiders 2, Iowa Hawkeyes 2, California Golden Bears 2, Vanderbilt Commodores 2, Michigan Wolverines St. 1
-
FIU-Indiana cancelled due to Irma
The Panthers and Hoosiers were scheduled to meet this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana
-
Week 4 TV schedule announced
Alabama-Vanderbilt will be the SEC Game of the Week on Sept. 23
-
Georgia Tech-UCF cancelled due to Irma
The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday in Orlando
-
Kent St. coach back from cancer surgery
Haynes took a temporarily leave in late August and was expected to be out two or three wee...
-
LSU star Arden Key cleared to play
Key has been cleared to play against the Bulldogs this Saturday
-
Mayfield apologizes for planting flag
The Sooners' star quarterback and Heisman Trorphy contender issued an apology for no good...
Add a Comment