AP Top 25 poll: Oklahoma jumps to No. 2, Oklahoma State enters top 10

The newest Associated Press Top 25 poll was released and results from Saturday's action were evident. Following the trend set by the USA Today Coaches Poll, Ohio State Buckeyes fell six spots, from No. 2 to No. 8, following its loss to Oklahoma Sooners in Week 2. The Sooners picked up two first-place votes and jumped to No. 2 while Alabama Crimson Tide remained an overwhelming No. 1 with 58 first-place votes. No. 3 Clemson Tigers also received a first-place vote while Southern California Trojans and Penn State Nittany Lions rounded out the top five. Oklahoma State Cowboys entered the top 10 after starting 2-0 with wins over Tulsa Golden Hurricane and South Alabama Jaguars .

Stanford Cardinal was another team that slipped. The Cardinal fell from No. 14 to No. 19 after losing to USC while the Trojans' cross-town rival UCLA Bruins entered the top 25 for the first time this year.

Here's how the rest of the AP Top 25 poll looks ...

AP Top 25, Week 3



1. Alabama (58)

2. Oklahoma (2)

3. Clemson (1)

4. USC

5. Penn State

6. Washington Huskies

7. Michigan

8. Ohio State

9. Oklahoma State

10. Wisconsin Badgers

11. Florida Gators State

12. LSU Tigers

13. Georgia Bulldogs

14. Louisville Cardinals

15. Auburn Tigers

16. Virginia Tech Hokies

17. Miami (FL)

18. Kansas State Wildcats

19. Stanford

20. TCU Horned Frogs

21. Washington State Cougars

22. South Florida

23. Tennessee Volunteers

24. Florida

25. UCLA

Other receiving votes: Utah Utes 101, South Carolina Gamecocks 72, Colorado Buffaloes 66, West Virginia Mountaineers 63, Oregon Ducks 61, Maryland Terrapins 42, Notre Dame Fighting Irish 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston Cougars 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech Red Raiders 2, Iowa Hawkeyes 2, California Golden Bears 2, Vanderbilt Commodores 2, Michigan Wolverines St. 1