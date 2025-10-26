There weren't many dramatic upsets in the college football world on Saturday, but we certainly came close to a few. No. 4 Alabama escaped Columbia with a 29-22 victory despite quite the scare from South Carolina. The Crimson Tide scored 15 points in the final 2:16 of regulation to move to 7-1. It was the second fourth-quarter comeback for coach Kalen DeBoer as the coach of the Tide, and both have come against the Gamecocks.

No. 16 Virginia almost gave Bill Belichick his first ACC win, but escaped Chapel Hill with a 17-16 victory in overtime. The Cavaliers moved up one spot in the newest AP poll. Arch Manning and No. 22 Texas recorded their largest comeback (17 points) since 2007, as the Longhorns defeated Mississippi State, 45-38 in overtime. Texas is now up to No. 20.

Elsewhere, No. 10 Vanderbilt moved to 7-1 with a 17-10 victory over No. 15 Missouri, who lost quarterback Beau Pribula to a gruesome leg injury. Vandy rose one spot to No. 9 while Mizzou tumbled to No. 19. Lane Kiffin finally got that signature road win in Oklahoma, as his No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Sooners, 34-26. Ole Miss moved up one spot to No. 7, while Oklahoma fell five spots to No. 18. We have to give some love to the American Conference as well as unranked Memphis came back from down 14 points in the fourth quarter to upset No. 18 USF, 34-31. Memphis is now 7-1 on the year and 2-1 this season when trailing by two touchdowns. The Tigers are No. 25 in the newest AP poll, while South Florida fell out.

No. 3 Texas A&M looks to be the real deal after destroying No. 20 LSU, 49-25, in Death Valley. The Tigers have lost three out of the past four games after starting the season 4-0. Coach Brian Kelly is 5-11 vs. AP ranked teams, and his team is no longer in the top 25.

Below is the full AP Top 25 for Week 10. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Week 10 AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Navy 86, Tulane 59, Washington 46, Iowa 27, South Florida 22, San Diego St. 14, LSU 11, James Madison 9, North Texas 4, Illinois 3, Pittsburgh 1.