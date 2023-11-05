Oklahoma State surged from unranked into the top 15 in the AP Top 25 poll released after Week 10. The Cowboys shocked rival Oklahoma, which fell seven spots to No. 17, in a 27-24 win in the final game for the foreseeable future in the historic Bedlam rivalry series.

Georgia held on to the top spot in the rankings as AP voters opted to disregard the College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released last Tuesday. Ohio State, which captured the No. 1 spot in those CFP Rankings, sits at No. 3, behind both the Bulldogs and rival Michigan. Florida State earned two first-place votes and again came in at No. 4, while Washington rounds out the top five.

On the other side, USC fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after suffering its third loss of the season, this time a 52-42 shootout loss to Washington. Additionally, Arizona joined Notre Dame as the only three-loss teams on the board after upsetting UCLA. Liberty joined No. 20 Tulane and No. 21 James Madison as Group of Five representatives in the poll.

Here is a look at the AP Top 25 after Week 10, with first-place votes listed in parentheses.

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Fresno State (73); Kansas State (73); USC (46); Air Force (26); Toledo (25); UCLA (11); Iowa (6); SMU (5); Duke (4); West Virginia (3); Texas A&M (1); NC State (1); Clemson (1)