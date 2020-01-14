AP Top 25 poll: Oregon finishes in top five, Penn State and Minnesota round out top 10 of rankings

The final AP poll was big for a few teams not named LSU and Clemson

Officially, the 2019 college football season is in the past. It's over. LSU is your new national champion after a 42-25 win over Clemson. This was a historic season for LSU in more ways than one and it's no surprise, then, that the Tigers finish the year ranked atop the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. Clemson, though still enduring the bitterness of defeat, will indeed finish the year ranked No. 2. 

It's past the top two spots, though, that things get a little more interesting. Oregon finishes the season ranked No. 5 following its Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin while Oklahoma, previously No. 4, falls to No. 7 after getting blown out by LSU in the Peach Bowl semifinal. Alabama moves up one spot to No. 8 while Penn State and Minnesota round out the top 10. Baylor drops out of the top 10, from No. 8 to No. 13, following the Sugar Bowl loss to Georgia

Teams to re-enter the top 25 for the final time include No. 24 UCF and No. 25 Texas. USC and Oklahoma State dropped out after losses in the Holiday and Texas bowls, respectively. Here's how the rest of the top 25 shakes out ...

1. LSU 
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oregon 
6. Florida
7. Oklahoma
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Minnesota
11. Wisconsin
12. Notre Dame
13. Baylor
14. Auburn
15. Iowa
16. Utah
17. Memphis
18. Michigan
19. Appalachian State
20. Navy
21. Cincinnati
22. Air Force
23. Boise State
24. UCF
25. Texas

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, Florida Atlantic 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, USC 16, San Diego State 13, Arizona State 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas State 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories