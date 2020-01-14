AP Top 25 poll: Oregon finishes in top five, Penn State and Minnesota round out top 10 of rankings

Officially, the 2019 college football season is in the past. It's over. LSU is your new national champion after a 42-25 win over Clemson. This was a historic season for LSU in more ways than one and it's no surprise, then, that the Tigers finish the year ranked atop the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. Clemson, though still enduring the bitterness of defeat, will indeed finish the year ranked No. 2.

It's past the top two spots, though, that things get a little more interesting. Oregon finishes the season ranked No. 5 following its Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin while Oklahoma, previously No. 4, falls to No. 7 after getting blown out by LSU in the Peach Bowl semifinal. Alabama moves up one spot to No. 8 while Penn State and Minnesota round out the top 10. Baylor drops out of the top 10, from No. 8 to No. 13, following the Sugar Bowl loss to Georgia.

Teams to re-enter the top 25 for the final time include No. 24 UCF and No. 25 Texas. USC and Oklahoma State dropped out after losses in the Holiday and Texas bowls, respectively. Here's how the rest of the top 25 shakes out ...

1. LSU

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. Oregon

6. Florida

7. Oklahoma

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Minnesota

11. Wisconsin

12. Notre Dame

13. Baylor

14. Auburn

15. Iowa

16. Utah

17. Memphis

18. Michigan

19. Appalachian State

20. Navy

21. Cincinnati

22. Air Force

23. Boise State

24. UCF

25. Texas

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, Florida Atlantic 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, USC 16, San Diego State 13, Arizona State 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas State 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2