One of the most highly anticipated Saturdays of the college football season is in the books, and it delivered on the hype. After a weekend full of thrillers and upsets, the latest AP Top 25 poll has been released, and there has been some shuffling near the top.

The headliner of the weekend was a top-10 matchup between No. 6 Oregon and No. 3 Penn State in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions nearly pulled off a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback, but the Ducks pulled out a 30-24 win in double-overtime as Dante Moore found Gary Bryant Jr. for a 25-yard strike. After that big-time road win, Oregon is now up to No. 2, and Penn State slid to No. 7 on the heels of a missed opportunity at home.

That wasn't the only marquee matchup of the night as No. 17 Alabama rolled into Athens and took down No. 5 Georgia, 24-21. That loss dropped Kirby Smart's record against the Crimson Tide to 1-7, and it dropped the Bulldogs to No. 12 in the poll. Meanwhile, Alabama surged up to No. 10.

Even before all that madness, the weekend began with a Friday night slate in which Arizona State handed No. 24 TCU its first loss, and Virginia pulled off a major upset against No. 8 Florida State. Both of those teams got dinged in rankings as the Horned Frogs dropped out, and the Seminoles slipped out of the top 10 to No. 18.

Below is the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 5. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Others receiving votes: USF 53, Utah 52, Mississippi State 46, Memphis 38, Louisville 36, USC 22, Maryland 7, North Texas 7, TCU 6, UNLV 3