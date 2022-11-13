The very top of the latest AP Top 25 poll may have stayed the same following Week 11, but there were plenty of shakeups further down the rankings after three top-11 teams found themselves on the losing end over the weekend. Oregon and UCLA, two frontrunners in the Pac-12 Championship Game hunt, suffered brutal losses to Washington and Arizona, respectively. As a result, the Ducks and Bruins plummeted out of the top 10. Oregon fell six spots from No. 6 to No. 12, while UCLA dropped seven spots from No. 9 to No. 16.

LSU moved up to No. 6 in the spot previously occupied by Oregon following a 13-10 win over Arkansas, while USC jumped a spot to No. 7 after crushing Colorado 55-17. Alabama's 30-24 win over Ole Miss was enough to move it up two spots to No. 8, and beating Louisville 31-16 helped get Clemson back in the top 10 as the Tigers climbed three spots to No. 9.

The biggest climber in the poll this week, however, was Washington, which moved from No. 24 to No. 15 following its 37-34 win in Eugene. However, the Huskies are still three spots behind the Ducks despite the head-to-head win.

The top five of the new AP Top 25 remains the same as all five teams held serve. There wasn't even a difference in first-place votes as Georgia once again received 62 of the 63 votes with Ohio State getting one. There are four newcomers to the poll this week with Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Oklahoma State and Oregon State making the cut. They replace NC State, Texas, Liberty and Illinois after Week 11 losses.

Check out the full top 25 below from the AP poll voters. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

AP Top 25 poll

1. Georgia (62)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. UCLA

17. UCF

18. Notre Dame

19. Kansas State

20. Florida State

21. Tulane

22. Cincinnati

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Oklahoma State

25. Oregon State

Others receiving votes: NC State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1

Dropped out: No. 17 NC State, No. 18 Texas, No. 19 Liberty, No. 21 Illinois