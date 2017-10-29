AP Top 25 poll: Penn State, TCU fall from top five ahead of playoff rankings release
The new AP poll might give us a glimpse at what's coming in the first playoff rankings
Penn State and TCU were sure to be two of the top four teams when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday, but if the AP Top 25 poll is any indication, they could both start on the outside looking in after suffering their first losses of the season on Saturday.
Penn State fell from No. 2 to No. 7 and TCU from No. 4 to No. 10 after Week 9 action, with Ohio State jumping up to No. 3 after beating the Nittany Lions, and Iowa State surging up 11 spots to No. 14 after defeating the Horned Frogs in Ames -- the Cyclones' second victory over a top-five team this season.
Georgia moved up to No. 2 and in an interesting development also earned two first-place votes, making Alabama no longer the unanimous No. 1 in the land among the Associated Press Top 25 poll voters.
Here's how the full AP Top 25 poll looks after Week 9 action.
- Alabama (59 first-place votes)
- Georgia (2)
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- TCU
- Oklahoma State
- Washington
- Virginia Tech
- Iowa State
- UCF
- Auburn
- USC
- Stanford
- LSU
- NC State
- Mississippi State
- Memphis
- Arizona
- Michigan State
- Washington State
