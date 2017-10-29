AP Top 25 poll: Penn State, TCU fall from top five ahead of playoff rankings release

The new AP poll might give us a glimpse at what's coming in the first playoff rankings

Penn State and TCU were sure to be two of the top four teams when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday, but if the AP Top 25 poll is any indication, they could both start on the outside looking in after suffering their first losses of the season on Saturday. 

Penn State fell from No. 2 to No. 7 and TCU from No. 4 to No. 10 after Week 9 action, with Ohio State jumping up to No. 3 after beating the Nittany Lions, and Iowa State surging up 11 spots to No. 14 after defeating the Horned Frogs in Ames -- the Cyclones' second victory over a top-five team this season. 

Georgia moved up to No. 2 and in an interesting development also earned two first-place votes, making Alabama no longer the unanimous No. 1 in the land among the Associated Press Top 25 poll voters. 

Here's how the full AP Top 25 poll looks after Week 9 action. 

  1. Alabama (59 first-place votes)
  2. Georgia (2)
  3. Ohio State
  4. Wisconsin 
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Clemson
  7. Penn State
  8. Oklahoma 
  9. Miami
  10. TCU
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Washington 
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. Iowa State
  15. UCF
  16. Auburn
  17. USC
  18. Stanford
  19. LSU
  20. NC State
  21. Mississippi State
  22. Memphis
  23. Arizona 
  24. Michigan State
  25. Washington State
