Week 6 in college football was headlined by a historic upset, as the previously winless UCLA Bruins defeated James Franklin's Penn State Nittany Lions, 42-37. According to CBS Sports Research, it was just the fifth time an 0-4 or worse team defeated an AP top-10 team, and the first since 1985. UCLA entered this matchup having not held a lead in any game this season, but the Bruins scored the first 10 points of the game on Saturday.

Penn State fell from No. 7 to out of the top 25 completely, but the Nittany Lions were hardly the only team to be embarrassed this past Saturday. Arch Manning struggled in his first SEC road action, as his No. 9 Texas Longhorns were upset by the unranked Florida Gators, 29-21. The Longhorns are no longer ranked. Consider that preseason No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Penn State and No. 4 Clemson are a combined 8-7 this season with one win vs. Power 4 competition.

We also saw No. 14 Iowa State struggle out of the gates vs. Cincinnati, going down 17-0 in the first quarter. It was too big of a hole for the Cyclones to dig out of, as they fell, 38-30. Iowa State fell eight spots to No. 22.

No. 10 Alabama and No. 16 Vanderbilt gave us a fun contest in Tuscaloosa. Diego Pavia couldn't give the college football world an encore, as the Commodores fell, 30-14. This win bumped the Crimson Tide up two spots to No. 8, while Vandy fell four spots to No. 20.

Below is the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 7. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Week 7 AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 129, Texas 111, Penn St. 97, Utah 84, Nebraska 60, Southern Cal 46, UNLV 19, North Texas 16, TCU 14, Washington 10, Mississippi St. 10, Navy 4, Louisville 3, Auburn 1.