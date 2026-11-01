On the heels of Week 9, there are a few teams on the move in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll. On the heels of its 27-8 blowout win over rival Florida, Georgia has climbed back up to No. 2 in the poll released Sunday.

The Bulldogs were all over the place on defense, forcing four turnovers and returning one of them for a touchdown. Perhaps that will serve as a springboard for Georgia down the stretch as it hunts for another national title. On the other side of that rivalry game, Florida sank to No. 25 with a third loss on its resume.

Elsewhere, the voters clearly weren't interested in giving the Buckeyes any grace for starting a freshman quarterback against the Trojans. Now with two losses on the season, Ohio State is running out of wiggle room, and its new AP poll ranking reflects that. USC, on the other hand, climbs back into the poll at No. 18 as it has new life heading into the home stretch.

Utah was a beneficiary of Ohio State's drop, rising to No. 3, and this weekend's Holy War is officially locked in as a top-10 matchup with BYU coming in at No. 7.

Additionally, Saturday night's matchup between Notre Dame and Miami will be a top-four clash in South Bend. The Hurricanes remain at No. 1 after surviving a Halloween scare from North Carolina, and the Fighting Irish creep up to No. 4 on the strength of a dominant second half against Navy.

The complete poll heading into Week 10 can been seen below.

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 79, Oregon 55, UTSA 43, SMU 27, Virginia Tech 12, Duke 10, Minnesota 8, Liberty 4, Oklahoma State 3, Louisville 1