AP Top 25 poll: SEC West asserts its dominance in latest college football rankings

The new AP Top 25 poll was released on Tuesday, bringing the extended opening weekend of college football to a close as we look ahead to Week 2 action.

Alabama remained the No. 1 team in the country while two of its SEC West rivals, Auburn and LSU, were among the teams making a move up in the weekly college football rankings from the Associated Press voters. LSU moved from No. 25 to No. 11 following its thorough victory against Miami on Sunday night while the Canes dropped from No. 8 to No. 22 as a result of the loss. Auburn now sits just six spots shy of the Tide, up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 after beating Washington in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game.

In total, the SEC has seven of its 14 teams in the AP Top 25, with three SEC West teams in the top 11.

Clemson checks in at No. 2, followed by Georgia at No. 3, Ohio State up one spot to No. 4 and Wisconsin down one spot at No. 5.

Check out the full poll below:

AP Top 25 poll

Dropped out: Florida State, Texas

Others receiving votes: Utah, Oklahoma State, Boston College, Texas A&M, Northwestern, Maryland, Ole Miss, NC State, Florida State, Memphis, Houston, Washington State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Iowa, Hawaii, BYU, Fresno State, Arkansas State