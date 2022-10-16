Tennessee rose three spots to No. 3 in this week's AP Top 25 after the Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006. The rise continues a storybook start to the season for the Vols after second-year coach Josh Heupel's team began the year unranked. With wins over Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU and Alabama, four of Tennessee's six wins have come against teams who were ranked at the time of the matchup.

That resume is among the most impressive bodies of work by any team in college football, but No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State are still ahead of Tennessee in a tight race for the top spot after impressive starts of their own. The Bulldogs received 31 first-place votes while Ohio State and Tennessee received 17 and 15, respectively.

Alabama fell to No. 6 after its first loss of the season, marking the Crimson Tide's lowest ranking since finishing the 2019 season ranked No. 8. Ole Miss rose two spots to No. 7 following its 48-34 win over Auburn to give the SEC four of the poll's top seven teams.

Tulane made a surprise appearance in the poll this week at No. 25 after improving to 6-1 with a 45-31 win at South Florida. It marks the first time since 1998 that the Green Wave have been ranked. Their resume is highlighted by a Sept. 17 win at No. 17 Kansas State.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 college football rankings as voted on by the AP panel.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (31)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Tennessee (15)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Also receiving votes: Purdue (95), LSU (87), UCF (13), South Carolina (13), Kansas (12), James Madison (6), Oregon State (6), Maryland (5), South Alabama (4), Liberty (2), Arkansas (1), Minnesota (1), Florida State (1)



