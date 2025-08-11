With Monday's AP Poll Top 25 release -- the first ahead of the 2025 season -- Texas made more history ahead of a highly anticipated campaign. The Longhorns came in at No. 1, earning 25 of the 65 first-place votes, for the first time ever.

This latest accolade comes just one week after Texas occupied the top spot in the preseason Coaches Poll for the first time in program history. It should come as no surprise, then, that this also marks Texas' debut as a unanimous preseason No. 1 in both major polls.

Texas just edged out a surprising No. 2 in Penn State, which garnered 23 votes for first place. The Nittany Lions have big expectations in 2025 with quarterback Drew Allar back leading an experienced roster, and they start the year ahead of rival Ohio State, the reigning national champions.

Penn State and the Buckeyes were two of three Big Ten teams in the top 10, while the SEC had a slight advantage over other Power Four conferences with four programs among the 10 best teams in the country, according to AP Poll voters. Ten of the SEC's 16 teams made the cut, while the SEC and the Big Ten combined to produce 16 of the top 25 teams.

Below is the full AP Poll top 25 ahead of the 2025 season with the number of first-place votes in parentheses.

Others receiving votes: BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1