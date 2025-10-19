The college football world experienced quite the shakeup in Week 8, and perhaps no loss was more surprising than the one No. 2 Miami took to unranked Louisville. Onetime Heisman Trophy favorite Carson Beck threw four interceptions in the 24-21 defeat, which plummeted Miami seven spots down to No. 9.

Miami was one of four top 10 teams to lose, including Ole Miss and Texas Tech -- both of whom were previously unbeaten like the Hurricanes. Ole Miss fell 43-35 to Georgia while Texas Tech lost to Arizona State in Tempe, 26-22. As a result, AP Poll voters dropped Ole Miss to No. 8 and Texas Tech to No. 14.

Elsewhere, Vanderbilt Commodores's historic rise continued with its 31-24 win over LSU. With the win, the Commodores surged from No. 17 up to No. 10, marking the first time Vanderbilt is ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll since 1947.

Vanderbilt has now registered multiple wins over teams ranked in the top 15 of the AP poll for the first time in school history, and already surpassed its preseason win total, which was 5.5. LSU, meanwhile, dropped 10 spots from No. 10 to No. 20, the largest fall of the week.

Ohio State remained in the No. 1 position after a blowout road win over Wisconsin. The Buckeyes garnered 60 of the 66 first-place votes. Indiana received the other six and moved up a spot to No. 2 -- the highest ranking in program history -- thanks to Miami's loss.

Another major move in the poll came from Georgia Tech, which improved to 7-0 with a win over Duke and is now up at No. 7. It's the first time the Yellow Jackets are ranked in the top 10 since 2014.

Below is the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 9. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Week 9 AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: USC 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego St. 7, James Madison 6, Boise St. 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1.