Washington aced its first real test in Week 7, outlasting Oregon in an instant classic. For their efforts, the Huskies rose into the top five of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016, the year they made the College Football Playoff.

The Huskies' 13-game winning streak ranks as the second-longest in college football, but Georgia's 24-game winning streak keeps it on top of the AP Poll at No. 1. The top four remains unchanged with No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State. Each of the top-five teams received first-place votes, and Michigan jumped from 11 to 16 first-place votes after crushing Indiana 52-7.

Down the board, North Carolina slide past Alabama to No. 10 following the program's first 6-0 start since 1997. The Tar Heels cruised by Miami 41-31. Notre Dame moved back into the top 15 after beating USC 48-20 while the Trojans slipped eight spots to No. 18. Tulane also moved into the poll at No. 23, and Air Force made its season debut at No. 22 after taking control of the Mountain West race with a win over Wyoming.

Here's a complete look at the AP Top 25 after Week 7. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: James Madison 70; Clemson 35; Florida 12; Washington State 11; Fresno State 6; Liberty 5; Kentucky 4; Wyoming 4; Kansas 2; West Virginia 1; Oklahoma State 1; Miami 1