Washington jumped Florida State in Sunday's new AP Top 25. The Huskies rose one spot to No. 4 following a dramatic 22-20 win over Oregon State. It was yet another impressive win for UW as it went on the road in adverse weather to improve to 10-0.

The outcome showed the high-flying Huskies are also capable of grinding through physical tests when conditions or the opponent negates their passing attack. UW's 272 total yards marked a season-low, but it enjoyed a 3-1 edge in takeaways to escape, despite being held scoreless in the second half.

Florida State beat North Alabama 58-13 but lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a leg injury in the process. Travis was carted off in the first quarter, casting the Seminoles into a state of limbo entering the regular season finale against Florida this week before an ACC Championship Game showdown with Louisville.

It wasn't the only movement near the top of the AP poll. Just as it did in the Coaches Poll earlier in the day, Ohio State jumped Michigan and rose to No. 2 after crushing Minnesota. The Wolverines struggled to close out Maryland before escaping with a victory. They continue to navigate a suspension to coach Jim Harbaugh. The two Big Ten East rivals are set to play this week.

Georgia retained the top spot by a significant margin, which was no surprise given how seamlessly it handled Tennessee on the road. Missouri rose one spot to No. 10 after beating Florida, and Iowa re-entered the poll at No. 20 as the Hawkeyes improved to 9-2 with a 15-13 win over Illinois.

Here is a full look at the AP Top 25 after Week 12, with first-place votes listed in parentheses.

AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Utah 69, NC State 66, UNLV 56, SMU 49, North Carolina 26, Clemson 20, Kansas 7, Fresno St. 6, New Mexico St. 3, UCLA 1, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.