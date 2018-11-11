AP Top 25 poll: Washington State jumps Ohio State in new college football rankings

There was very little change in the AP Top 25 this week

The new AP Top 25 doesn't feature a lot of major shake ups, only minor adjustments as we move closer towards the conclusion of the 2018 regular season. 

There were no changes at all in the top seven of the rankings, from Alabama still being unanimous at No. 1 to West Virginia holding tight at No. 7 after a convincing win against TCU. Washington State was a big winner of the week, jumping Ohio State and LSU as it moved up two spots into No. 8. 

Cincinnati had one of the biggest moves of the week, up six spots to No. 19 as it prepares for a top-20 showdown with No. 11 UCF. Kentucky made the biggest move down in the polls, falling eight spots to No. 20 after its loss to Tennessee on Saturday. 

Check out the updated AP Top 25 below: 

  1. Alabama (61 first-place votes) 
  2. Clemson 
  3. Notre Dame 
  4. Michigan 
  5. Georgia 
  6. Oklahoma 
  7. West Virginia 
  8. Washington State 
  9. Ohio State 
  10. LSU 
  11. UCF 
  12. Syracuse 
  13. Texas 
  14. Utah State 
  15. Florida 
  16. Penn State 
  17. Washington 
  18. Iowa State 
  19. Cincinnati 
  20. Kentucky 
  21. Utah 
  22. Boston College 
  23. Boise State 
  24. Northwestern 
  25. Mississippi State 

Others receiving votes: Army 128, UAB 78, Fresno St. 61, Michigan St. 31, NC State 30, Buffalo 29, Pittsburgh 28, Duke 20, Texas A&M 16, Iowa 8, Arizona St. 6, Stanford 3, Auburn 3, Troy 1.

