AP Top 25 poll: Washington State jumps Ohio State in new college football rankings

The new AP Top 25 doesn't feature a lot of major shake ups, only minor adjustments as we move closer towards the conclusion of the 2018 regular season.

There were no changes at all in the top seven of the rankings, from Alabama still being unanimous at No. 1 to West Virginia holding tight at No. 7 after a convincing win against TCU. Washington State was a big winner of the week, jumping Ohio State and LSU as it moved up two spots into No. 8.

Cincinnati had one of the biggest moves of the week, up six spots to No. 19 as it prepares for a top-20 showdown with No. 11 UCF. Kentucky made the biggest move down in the polls, falling eight spots to No. 20 after its loss to Tennessee on Saturday.

Check out the updated AP Top 25 below:

Others receiving votes: Army 128, UAB 78, Fresno St. 61, Michigan St. 31, NC State 30, Buffalo 29, Pittsburgh 28, Duke 20, Texas A&M 16, Iowa 8, Arizona St. 6, Stanford 3, Auburn 3, Troy 1.