LSU took a big jump, Oregon tumbled, and Michigan fell out altogether in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll.

Following a convincing 51-10 win over Clemson, LSU moved up three spots to No. 8 in the country, one spot ahead of Week 3 opponent No. 9 Ole Miss.

While Michigan technically beat Western Michigan on a controversial last-second Hail Mary touchdown, the AP voters still dropped the Wolverines all the way out of the top 25. Michigan had been ranked No. 16 in the preseason poll.

Oregon also saw a big drop, falling four spots from No. 6 after a close call victory over Boise State.

Below is the complete AP poll after Week 1, with first-place votes in parentheses.

Week 2 AP Top 25 poll

Others receiving votes: Boise State 86, Florida 83, Michigan 69, Arizona 33, Memphis 23, South Carolina 19, Western Michigan 12, Pittsburgh 11, Navy 10, UCLA 7, Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 6, James Madison 4, Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, Auburn 2, Arizona State 2, Vanderbilt 2