LSU took a big jump, Oregon tumbled, and Michigan fell out altogether in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll.

Following a convincing 51-10 win over Clemson, LSU moved up three spots to No. 8 in the country, one spot ahead of Week 3 opponent No. 9 Ole Miss

While Michigan technically beat Western Michigan on a controversial last-second Hail Mary touchdown, the AP voters still dropped the Wolverines all the way out of the top 25. Michigan had been ranked No. 16 in the preseason poll.

Oregon also saw a big drop, falling four spots from No. 6 after a close call victory over Boise State

Below is the complete AP poll after Week 1, with first-place votes in parentheses.

Week 2 AP Top 25 poll

TeamPoints

1. Ohio State (46)

1,684

2. Georgia 

1,532

3. Notre Dame (4)

1,512

4. Texas (2)

1,462

5. Indiana (8)

1,428

6. Oregon (3)

1,422

7. Miami (1)

1,405

8. LSU (5)

1,315

9. Ole Miss

1,154

10. Texas A&M

1,079

11. Oklahoma

1,039

12. Alabama

910

13. Texas Tech

900

14. USC

861

15. BYU

840

16. Penn State

621

17. SMU

501

18. Tennessee

491

19. Washington

489

20. Utah

381

21. Iowa

369

22. Houston

214

23. Missouri

182

24. Louisville

163

25. Virginia

89

Others receiving votes: Boise State 86, Florida 83, Michigan 69, Arizona 33, Memphis 23, South Carolina 19, Western Michigan 12, Pittsburgh 11, Navy 10, UCLA 7, Virginia Tech 6, Illinois 6, James Madison 4, Minnesota 4, Colorado 3, Auburn 2, Arizona State 2, Vanderbilt 2

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