AP Top 25 poll: Wisconsin and Utah drop, Georgia remains in top five of college football rankings
The Badgers and Utes have had great seasons, but losses in conference title games hurt their ranking
The college football regular season is in the books -- save for the annual Army-Navy game next weekend, of course. Conference championship games have been played and all that's left are the announcements for the College Football Playoff and subsequent bowl games. (<em>Follow along here for those</em>.)
But before getting to those, here's how the final regular season Associated Press poll looks. LSU is No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2. The selection committee followed that same order. The AP voters mirrored the playoff field by having Clemson at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4. Georgia fell one spot to No. 5 after losing to the Tigers in the SEC Championship Game while Wisconsin fell one spot out of the top 10 after losing its lead against the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game. Utah fell the furthest, from No. 5 to No. 12, after losing the Pac-12 Championship Game to Oregon.
Here's how the rest of the poll shakes out.
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Oklahoma
5. Georgia
6. Florida
7. Oregon
8. Baylor
9. Alabama
9. Auburn
11. Wisconsin
12. Utah
13. Penn State
14. Notre Dame
15. Memphis
16. Minnesota
17. Michigan
18. Boise State
19. Iowa
20. Appalachian State
21. Navy
22. USC
23. Cincinnati
24. Air Force
25. Oklahoma State
Others receiving votes: SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas State 50, Texas A&M 7, Florida Atlantic 7, Arizona State 5, Iowa State 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3
