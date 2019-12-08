AP Top 25 poll: Wisconsin and Utah drop, Georgia remains in top five of college football rankings

The college football regular season is in the books -- save for the annual Army-Navy game next weekend, of course. Conference championship games have been played and all that's left are the announcements for the College Football Playoff and subsequent bowl games. (<em>Follow along here for those</em>.)

But before getting to those, here's how the final regular season Associated Press poll looks. LSU is No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2. The selection committee followed that same order. The AP voters mirrored the playoff field by having Clemson at No. 3 and Oklahoma at No. 4. Georgia fell one spot to No. 5 after losing to the Tigers in the SEC Championship Game while Wisconsin fell one spot out of the top 10 after losing its lead against the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game. Utah fell the furthest, from No. 5 to No. 12, after losing the Pac-12 Championship Game to Oregon.

Here's how the rest of the poll shakes out.

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Oklahoma

5. Georgia

6. Florida

7. Oregon

8. Baylor

9. Alabama

9. Auburn

11. Wisconsin

12. Utah

13. Penn State

14. Notre Dame

15. Memphis

16. Minnesota

17. Michigan

18. Boise State

19. Iowa

20. Appalachian State

21. Navy

22. USC

23. Cincinnati

24. Air Force

25. Oklahoma State

Others receiving votes: SMU 63, Virginia 55, Kansas State 50, Texas A&M 7, Florida Atlantic 7, Arizona State 5, Iowa State 5, UCF 5, California 4, Washington 3