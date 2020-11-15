The Week 12 edition of the AP Top 25 released Sunday afternoon was not that different than the Week 11 edition from a week ago. The biggest difference came with Wisconsin entering the top 10, climbing up from No. 13 after beating Michigan 49-11. The Badgers climbed over No. 11 Oregon, No. 12 Miami and No. 13 Georgia to get there, while the Hurricanes fell three spots despite picking up a win on the road against Virginia Tech.

The only other team in the top 10 to move this week was Indiana, which climbed a spot to No. 9 after a 24-0 win over Michigan State. The Hoosiers will take on No. 3 Ohio State this weekend in what will be a top-10 matchup that nobody could have seen coming a month ago.

Another Big Team team that found itself moving up was Northwestern. The Wildcats moved from No. 23 to No. 19 after a 27-20 win over Purdue. The only new team in this week's poll is No. 25 Tulsa, which replaced the SMU team it bet on Saturday night.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama (60 first-place votes)

2. Notre Dame (1)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Indiana

10. Wisconsin

11. Oregon

12. Miami

13. Georgia

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

15. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. Northwestern

20. USC

21. Liberty

22. Texas

23. Auburn

24. Louisiana

25. Tulsa

Dropped out: No. 19 SMU

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1