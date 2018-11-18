AP Top 25: Undefeated UCF jumps three spots and into a tie with LSU at No. 8

UCF had the spotlight in Week 12 with Cincinnati coming to town and the Knights didn't disappoint with a 38-13 rout of the Bearcats. And now, Associated Press Top 25 voters are responding in kind. UCF rose three spots to tie for No. 8 with LSU. It's the highest ranking for UCF this season as it rides a 23-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Though Ohio State was able to squeak out yet another close victory, a 52-51 overtime thriller at Maryland, the Buckeyes fell one spot to No. 10 with Michigan looming in Week 13.

Elsewhere, West Virginia fell out of the top 10 after losing 45-41 at Oklahoma State while Syracuse fell seven spots after getting boatraced by Notre Dame 36-3. However, No. 23 Army is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in 22 years. Pitt also checks in at No. 24 and will play Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Here's how the entire AP Top 25 looks.

1) Alabama

2) Clemson

3) Notre Dame

4) Michigan

5) Georgia

6) Oklahoma

7) Washington State

8) UCF

8) LSU

10) Ohio State

11) Texas

12) West Virginia

13) Florida

14) Utah State

15) Penn State

16) Washington

17) Kentucky

18) Utah

19) Syracuse

20) Northwestern

21) Boise State

22) Mississippi State

23) Army

24) Pitt

25) Iowa State

Others receiving votes: Fresno St. 100, NC State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.