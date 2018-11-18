AP Top 25: Undefeated UCF jumps three spots and into a tie with LSU at No. 8
Voters are believing in the Knights after a convincing win over Cincinnati
UCF had the spotlight in Week 12 with Cincinnati coming to town and the Knights didn't disappoint with a 38-13 rout of the Bearcats. And now, Associated Press Top 25 voters are responding in kind. UCF rose three spots to tie for No. 8 with LSU. It's the highest ranking for UCF this season as it rides a 23-game winning streak dating back to last season.
Though Ohio State was able to squeak out yet another close victory, a 52-51 overtime thriller at Maryland, the Buckeyes fell one spot to No. 10 with Michigan looming in Week 13.
Elsewhere, West Virginia fell out of the top 10 after losing 45-41 at Oklahoma State while Syracuse fell seven spots after getting boatraced by Notre Dame 36-3. However, No. 23 Army is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time in 22 years. Pitt also checks in at No. 24 and will play Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.
Here's how the entire AP Top 25 looks.
1) Alabama
2) Clemson
3) Notre Dame
4) Michigan
5) Georgia
6) Oklahoma
7) Washington State
8) UCF
8) LSU
10) Ohio State
11) Texas
12) West Virginia
13) Florida
14) Utah State
15) Penn State
16) Washington
17) Kentucky
18) Utah
19) Syracuse
20) Northwestern
21) Boise State
22) Mississippi State
23) Army
24) Pitt
25) Iowa State
Others receiving votes: Fresno St. 100, NC State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.
