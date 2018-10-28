AP Top 25 poll: Washington State gains amid biggest shakeup in college football rankings history

The AP Top 25 poll looks brand new after a crazy week of shakeups in college football.

Week 9 action featured tons of losses for ranked teams, opening up spots in the poll for Houston, Fresno State, Utah State, Virginia and Syracuse to join the rankings. Mississippi State and Boston College also moved up into the poll, returning to the realm of the ranked after falling out earlier in the year. The changeover of seven slots in the rankings is the biggest change in the AP Top 25 era (since 1989).

Washington State was one of the big winners from the shakeup, moving up four spots to crash the top 10 after beating Stanford. The Cougars are now in first place in the Pac-12 North and the conference's best remaining hope in the College Football Playoff race. Utah, now the favorite in the Pac-12 South, moved up seven spots to No. 16 and Penn State moved up three spots to No. 14 after ending a two-game skid with a win against Iowa. Texas and Texas A&M each made some of the biggest moves down, each falling nine spots to No. 15 and No. 25, respectively.

Check out the new AP Top 25 below:

Others receiving votes: Washington 120, Northwestern 86, Georgia Southern 62, Michigan St. 51, Cincinnati 45, Iowa St. 42, South Florida 29, Stanford 26, Oklahoma St. 24, UAB 17, Oregon 13, Wisconsin 12, Auburn 7, San Diego St. 6, Army 6, NC State 5, California 2, Buffalo 1.