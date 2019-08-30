App. St. vs. ETSU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

App. St. (home) vs. ETSU (away)

Last Season Records: App. St. 11-2-0; ETSU 8-4-0;

What to Know

ETSU and App. St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. While ETSU was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-4. Meanwhile, after an 11-2 record last year and a win in the New Orleans Bowl, App. St. is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: ETSU was 14th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 132.3 on average. As for App. St., they ranked first in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the season allowing only 8 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

ETSU is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 32-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep App. St. from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.99

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 32.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.