Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: East Carolina 0-2, App. State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will look to defend their home field on Saturday against the East Carolina Pirates at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. App. State is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

App. State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against North Carolina on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. App. State took a 40-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of North Carolina. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

Despite their defeat, App. State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. QB Joey Aguilar, who threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 43 attempts, was perhaps the best of all. RB Nate Noel was another key contributor, rushing for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, East Carolina ended up a good deal behind Marshall on Saturday and lost 31-13. The over/under was set at 43.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by QB Mason Garcia, who rushed for 118 yards (he passed for an additional 62 and tossed a touchdown through the air). TE Shane Calhoun also helped out by posting a receiving touchdown.

The Pirates were unfortunately pretty good at collecting yards the wrong way and finished the game with 112 penalty yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Marshall only lost 39.

Looking ahead, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They finished last season with a mediocre 3-9 record against the spread, so bettors beware.

The losses dropped the Mountaineers to 1-1 and the Pirates to 2-0. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way back into the win column.

Odds

App. State is a big 9.5-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

App. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.