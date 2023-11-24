Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Georgia Southern 6-5, App. State 7-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the App. State Mountaineers are set to square off in a Sun Belt East battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 25th at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Georgia Southern is staggering into the match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while App. State will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored Georgia Southern last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Old Dominion by a score of 20-17.

Despite their loss, Georgia Southern saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Davis Brin, who threw for 235 yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all.

James Madison typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday App. State proved too difficult a challenge. App. State had just enough and edged James Madison out 26-23.

App. State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Joey Aguilar out in front who threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Aguilar is on a roll when it comes to passing touchdowns, as he's now passed for three or more in the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Kaedin Robinson, who picked up 68 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Another reason for the win was App. State's imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for five sacks. The heavy lifting was done by Nate Johnson and Michael Fletcher who racked up four sacks between them.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: Old Dominion's victory pushed their record up to 5-6, while Georgia Southern's loss dropped theirs down to 6-5.

Georgia Southern will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 8.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played App. State.

Georgia Southern came out on top in a nail-biter against App. State when the teams last played back in November of 2022, sneaking past 51-48. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was App. State's Nate Noel, who rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on only 12 carries. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Georgia Southern still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

App. State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 63 points.

Series History

App. State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Georgia Southern.