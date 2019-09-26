App. State vs. Coastal Carolina: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

App. State (home) vs. Coastal Carolina (away)

Current Records: App. State 3-0-0; Coastal Carolina 3-1-0

What to Know

Coastal Carolina fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. A Sun Belt battle is on tap between Coastal Carolina and App. State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Coastal Carolina is cruising in on a three-game winning streak.

Last week, the Chanticleers turned the game against Massachusetts into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 636 yards to 316. The Chanticleers took their matchup against Massachusetts by a conclusive 62-28 score. Coastal Carolina's success was spearheaded by the efforts of CJ Marable, who rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and Bryce Carpenter, who picked up 102 yards on the ground on 12 carries and threw two TDs. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Carpenter has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, App. State might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past North Carolina 34-31. The squad ran away with 27 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Their wins bumped Coastal Carolina to 3-1 and App. State to 3-0. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Chanticleers enter the contest having picked the ball five times, good for 12th in the the nation. But the Mountaineers rank 15th in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only 1 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 16-point favorite against the Chanticleers.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

App. State have won both of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last five years.