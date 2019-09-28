App. State vs. Coastal Carolina: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina football game
Who's Playing
App. State (home) vs. Coastal Carolina (away)
Current Records: App. State 3-0-0; Coastal Carolina 3-1-0
What to Know
Coastal Carolina fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. A Sun Belt battle is on tap between Coastal Carolina and App. State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Coastal Carolina is cruising in on a three-game winning streak.
Last week, the Chanticleers turned the game against Massachusetts into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 636 yards to 316. The Chanticleers took their matchup against Massachusetts by a conclusive 62-28 score. RB CJ Marable and QB Bryce Carpenter were among the main playmakers for Coastal Carolina as the former rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and the latter picked up 102 yards on the ground on 12 carries and threw two TDs. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Carpenter has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, App. State might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past North Carolina 34-31. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (27) and coasted on those for the win.
Their wins bumped the Chanticleers to 3-1 and the Mountaineers to 3-0. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Chanticleers enter the contest having picked the ball five times, good for 12th in the the nation. But the Mountaineers rank 14th in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only 1 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $115.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 16-point favorite against the Chanticleers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
App. State have won both of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last five years.
- Nov 03, 2018 - App. State 23 vs. Coastal Carolina 7
- Oct 21, 2017 - App. State 37 vs. Coastal Carolina 29
