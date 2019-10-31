App. State vs. Ga. Southern: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern football game
Who's Playing
No. 20 App. State (home) vs. Ga. Southern (away)
Current Records: App. State 7-0; Ga. Southern 4-3
What to Know
Ga. Southern has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Thursday. Ga. Southern and App. State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Ga. Southern entered their game last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victors by a 41-7 margin over New Mexico State. RB Wesley Kennedy III and RB J.D. King were among the main playmakers for the Eagles as the former rushed for 143 yards and two TDs on six carries and the latter rushed for 143 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. This was the first time King has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. King's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Ga. Southern's defense was a presence as well, and it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of LB Rashad Byrd and CB Kindle Vildor.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 313 more yards than your opponent like App. State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against South Alabama by a conclusive 30-3 score. Among those leading the charge for App. State was WR Raykwon Anderson, who rushed for 99 yards and one TD on four carries. Anderson put himself on the highlight reel with a 67-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter.
Their wins bumped Ga. Southern to 4-3 and App. State to 7-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles are stumbling into the contest with the fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 48.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Eagles, the Mountaineers rank 13th in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 249.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in App. State's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.83
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 15-point favorite against the Eagles.
Bettors have moved against the Mountaineers slightly, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 17-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
App. State have won three out of their last four games against Ga. Southern.
- Oct 25, 2018 - Ga. Southern 34 vs. App. State 14
- Nov 09, 2017 - App. State 27 vs. Ga. Southern 6
- Oct 27, 2016 - App. State 34 vs. Ga. Southern 10
- Oct 22, 2015 - App. State 31 vs. Ga. Southern 13
