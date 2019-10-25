App. State vs. UL-Monroe: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 24 App. State (home) vs. UL-Monroe (away)

Current Records: App. State 5-0-0; UL-Monroe 3-3-0

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between App. State and UL-Monroe at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. App. State is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

It was all tied up at the half for the Mountaineers and Louisiana last week, but the Mountaineers stepped up in the second half. App. State took their game against Louisiana 17-7. QB Zac Thomas did work as he rushed for 63 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, UL-Monroe won their last matchup against Texas State, and it was the same story this time around. UL-Monroe came out on top against Texas State by a score of 24-14. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.

The Mountaineers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Mountaineers came up short against the Warhawks when the teams last met two seasons ago, falling 52-45. Maybe App. State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.35

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 15-point favorite against the Warhawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

App. State have won two out of their last three games against UL-Monroe.