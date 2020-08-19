Watch Now: Filling Out College Football Playoff With Three Power Five Conferences ( 2:10 )

Appalachian State has halted football practice indefinitely after the university linked a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases to the football team.

According to an email sent to students, obtained by the Winston-Salem Journal, seven students and four staff members associated with the football team have been instructed to recover in isolation and public health staff have reached out to close contacts for quarantine and further testing. Athletic director Doug Gillin said that football practice will remain suspended indefinitely "until further consultation warrants a change in status."

The Mountaineers first game of the 2020 fall season is set for Sept. 12 against Charlotte. That game was a late addition to the schedule after Appalachian State lost all four of its original scheduled nonconference games due to the coronavirus-related cancellations and postponements. The Sun Belt is moving forward with its plans to hold a 2020 fall season, with an eight game conference schedule and allowing its members schedule up to four nonconference games.

Appalachian State's first Sun Belt game is scheduled for Oct. 7 against Louisiana in Boone.

Following the announcement of practice being suspended, several current football players spoke out in favor of head coach Shawn Clark and the care the program has provided to try and keep the team safe during its preparation for the 2020 season.

"Just another bump in the road," senior quarterback Zac Thomas said on Twitter. "Don't believe everything you hear! As a team we are safer in our facilities than any other student on campus. Let us play."