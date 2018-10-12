Appalachian State loses star running back Jalin Moore to career-ending ankle injury

Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore suffered an ankle injury during a touchdown run last week in a win over Arkansas State, and it turns out that run was the last of his storied career.

Moore announced on Twitter Friday morning that his Mountaineer career is over.

Message from senior team captain Jalin Moore (@Itz__boobie): pic.twitter.com/XDCbqdx9sG — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 12, 2018

It ends a stellar career from a running back that will go down as one of the school's all-time greats. Moore exits as the team leader in rushing in 2018 with 400 yards and six touchdowns on 63 carries in five games. He rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening overtime loss at Penn State. His work this year is a big reason why the Mountaineers are 4-1 overall, 2-0 in Sun Belt play and on track to make their fourth straight bowl game.

He finished his career with 3,570 yards, 33 touchdowns and an average of 6.1 yards per carry. He's the sixth-most prolific rusher in school history, and his 33 touchdowns place him seventh in school history.

Moore's injury will put more pressure on sophomore Darrynton Evans to pick up the slack, with fellow sophomore Marcus Williams likely serving a bigger role as a backup.

Appalachian State is off this week, and will return to action on Sept. 20 at Louisiana-Lafayette.