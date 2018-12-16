Appalachian State reaches into its bag of tricks for two touchdowns in New Orleans Bowl
The Mountaineers wanted to have some fun against Middle Tennessee in New Orleans
Appalachian State is playing in the New Orleans Bowl like it's out on Bourbon Street. After sleepwalking through the first seven or eight minutes and falling behind 3-0 to Middle Tennessee thanks to a pair of turnovers, the Mountaineers finally got going with a pair of trick plays for touchdowns in the second quarter.
The first came on a double pass from sophomore wide receiver Malik Williams to Thomas Hennigan for a 30-yard score to go up 10-3.
The next was a sneaky little reverse that also resulted in a touchdown pass from Williams to quarterback Zac Thomas -- the so-called "Philly Special" -- from eight yards out to go up 17-3.
The New Orleans Bowl has been sloppy by both sides. Appalachian State and Middle Tennessee have turned the ball over multiple times, and the Blue Raiders have also been penalized on numerous plays for false starts. Still, early on at least, App State was misfiring so much that you had to wonder where their heads were. Given that coach Scott Satterfield left to become the coach at Louisville, it wasn't all that surprising to see the Mountaineers a little sluggish out of the gate. However, with the successful bag of trick plays, App State seems to have found its mojo again.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Georgia Southern wins on walk-off FG
The Eagles have gone from 2-10 to 10-3 in just one season after winning the Camellia Bowl
-
2018 New Orleans Bowl odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer has simulated Appalachian State vs. MTSU 10,000 times.
-
Utah State blows out North Texas
Utah State blew out North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl
-
Tulane gets first bowl win since 2002
Tulane leaned on its run game to stave off Louisiana
-
Fresno State's impressive pick six
Kelly made a few Sun Devils look foolish
-
App. State vs. MTSU pick, live stream
The New Orleans bowl features two high-powered offenses and should provide plenty of point...