Appalachian State will retire former quarterback Armanti Edwards' No. 14 jersey number during the Mountaineers' Nov. 25 home game against Georgia Southern, the school announced Thursday. Edwards started 49 games and led Appalachian State to a pair of Division I national titles from 2006-09 as a member of the Football Championship Subdivision. He also famously quarterbacked the Mountaineers to a historic upset victory over No. 5 Michigan in Week 1 of the 2007 season.

"There aren't enough words to express the amount of gratitude I have right now," Edwards said in a statement from the school. "Thank you to my family, the town of Boone, my coaches and teammates for the great deal of confidence you all had in me since day one. All of the support, the many sacrifices and the everlasting friendships are forever cherished. Boone will always have a place in my heart."

A four-time All-American, Edwards' passed for 10,392 yards and 74 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 4,361 yards and 65 scores. He picked up numerous individual accolades along the way as he became the first Division I college football player to pass for at least 10,000 yards and rush for at least 4,000 in his career.

Edwards' win over Michigan in Ann Arbor ranks among college football's all-time upsets. He accounted for four touchdowns and 289 total yards of offense in the victory. Appalachian State went on to win the FCS national title that season. The program would ultimately ascend to the FBS ranks in 2014 when it joined the Sun Belt.

Following his college career Edwards was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played professional football for 12 seasons, also spending time in the Canadian Football League and the XFL.