Arkansas State @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Arkansas State 2-2; Appalachian State 2-1

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Red Wolves and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

It was all tied up 28-28 at the half for Arkansas State and the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday, but Arkansas State stepped up in the second half for a 59-52 victory. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. Arkansas State got to their win on the backs of several key players, and it was WR Jonathan Adams Jr. out in front catching 15 passes for two TDs and 177 yards.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State ran circles around the Campbell Fighting Camels three weeks ago, and the extra yardage (532 yards vs. 299 yards) paid off. Appalachian State made easy work of Campbell and carried off a 52-21 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Mountaineers had established a 38-13 advantage. RB Daetrich Harrington had a dynamite game for Appalachian State; he rushed for four TDs and 211 yards on 32 carries.

Arkansas State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought Arkansas State up to 2-2 and Appalachian State to 2-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Red Wolves come into the game boasting the seventh most passing touchdowns in the nation at nine. But the Mountaineers enter the contest with only one passing touchdown allowed, good for fourth best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone,, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone,, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 11-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Appalachian State and Arkansas State both have one win in their last two games.