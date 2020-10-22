Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Arkansas State 2-2; Appalachian State 2-1

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Arkansas State and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

It was all tied up 28-28 at the half for the Red Wolves and the Georgia State Panthers last week, but Arkansas State stepped up in the second half for a 59-52 win. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. Arkansas State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but WR Jonathan Adams Jr. led the charge as he caught 15 passes for two TDs and 177 yards.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State ran circles around the Campbell Fighting Camels four weeks ago, and the extra yardage (532 yards vs. 299 yards) paid off. Appalachian State took their matchup against Campbell by a conclusive 52-21 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Mountaineers had established a 38-13 advantage. RB Daetrich Harrington went supernova for Appalachian State as he rushed for four TDs and 211 yards on 32 carries.

Arkansas State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14 point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Arkansas State is now 2-2 while Appalachian State sits at 2-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Red Wolves enter the contest with nine passing touchdowns, good for seventh best in the nation. But the Mountaineers rank fourth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 14-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mountaineers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Appalachian State and Arkansas State both have one win in their last two games.