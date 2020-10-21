It will be a matchup of powerful offenses when the Arkansas State Red Wolves visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers for a Sun Belt Conference showdown on Thursday night. Arkansas State (3-2, 1-1) ranks third in the nation in passing offense at 384.2 yards per game, while the Mountaineers (2-1, 0-0) are fifth in rushing (269.3). Appalachian State has been off for almost a month since a 52-21 win against Campbell on Sept. 26, while the Red Wolves held off Georgia State 59-52 last Thursday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. William Hill lists the Mountaineers as 13-point favorites in the latest Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 67.

Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State spread: Mountaineers -13

Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State over-under: 67

Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State money line: Red Wolves +380, Mountaineers -475

Arkansas State: WR Jonathan Adams has six catches or more in all five games.

Appalachian State: WR Thomas Hennigan has a reception of at least 35 yards in all three games.

Why Appalachian State can cover

Appalachian State is 5-1 against the spread with the rest advantage since the start of last season, and the coronavirus pandemic postponed two games, so the Mountaineers should be rested and ready. The Mountaineers have the defensive edge, ranking 15th in FBS in total yards (321 per game), while the Red Wolves rank 67th (481.8). Defensive backs Shemar Jean-Charles and Kaiden Smith have a combined 12 passes defended, and Appalachian State allows 163.7 passing yards per game (seventh).

The Mountaineers, who are 6-3 ATS in conference games since 2019, have been built on the running game so far. Daetrich Harrington broke out with 211 yards and four TDs against Campbell, and Nate Noel added 131 yards in his debut. They got their opportunities with Marcus Williams and Camerun Peoples (combined 248 yards) out while going through the coronavirus quarantine protocol. Quarterback Zac Thomas and receiver Thomas Hennigan have a strong rapport, linking up 13 times for 275 yards.

Why Arkansas State can cover

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread in its last four as a road underdog, and the Red Wolves have two top-notch quarterbacks who share time. Logan Bonner topped 1,000 yards and had 10 TD passes through four games last season before needing thumb surgery. Freshman Layne Hatcher came on and threw for almost 3,000 yards and 27 TDs. They have combined for 1,834 yards and 21 scores through five games while platooning.

The Red Wolves are 8-5 ATS with the rest disadvantage since 2017, and the offense has talent beyond just the quarterbacks. Running back Jamal Jones has rushed for 253 yards, and the unit has two top-notch receivers. Jonathan Adams is sixth in the nation with 539 receiving yards and has scored seven times, while Dahu Green ranks 17th with 419 yards and has five TDs. The defense gives up big yardage, but it has forced eight turnovers and has recorded seven sacks.

